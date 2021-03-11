Meghalaya DGP for 4-pronged strategy to tackle drug menace

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 20

Meghalaya DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi today said the Golden Triangle region — which forms parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand — had turned out to be a crucial source of production and supply of narcotics through the northeastern states to North India.

The DGP said it poses a tough task for the authorities to dismantle the network of narcotics smuggling and proposed a four-pronged strategy to tackle the menace.

THE PROPOSED PLAN As per Meghalaya DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi, there’s a need to launch a large-scale awareness drive on the ill-effects of drug abuse

Crackdown on the network of drug traffickers and peddlers to dismantle their transit routes

Special training of cops to deal with drug cases so that the suspects caught get punished in courts

Finally, there’s a need for a treatment and rehabilitation policy for those addicted to drugs

Bishnoi, who is a native of Hisar town, was on a visit to his residence. Talking to the media here today, he said about 9 lakh sq km of area, known as the Golden Triangle, was the centre of opium farming that was owned by the drug lords of Myanmar.

“The drug traffickers take the route from the Myanmar border along Manipur and Nagaland to smuggle narcotics like morphine, heroin and smack into India. Then it is supplied in northern states via Kohima, Dimapur and Guwahati,” he added.

Further, the DGP said another region known as the Golden Crescent — comprising Pakistan and Afghanistan — also supplies the narcotics, grown and produced in Afghanistan, to India. “The illicit trade of drug supply is taking alarming proportions, which is not only ruining the youth but also resulting in crippling the society and economy of the country,” he added.

“As per the figures of the Central Social Justice and Empowerment Department, India has presently 7.5 crore youth who are addicts, which is a serious issue. It is a grave problem not only in Punjab and parts of Haryana but in the northeastern states as well.”