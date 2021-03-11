Meghalaya DGP for 4-pronged strategy to tackle drug menace

Hisar, August 20
Meghalaya DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi today said the Golden Triangle region — which forms parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand — had turned out to be a crucial source of production and supply of narcotics through the northeastern states to North India.
The DGP said it poses a tough task for the authorities to dismantle the network of narcotics smuggling and proposed a four-pronged strategy to tackle the menace.
THE PROPOSED PLAN
- As per Meghalaya DGP Lajja Ram Bishnoi, there’s a need to launch a large-scale awareness drive on the ill-effects of drug abuse
- Crackdown on the network of drug traffickers and peddlers to dismantle their transit routes
- Special training of cops to deal with drug cases so that the suspects caught get punished in courts
- Finally, there’s a need for a treatment and rehabilitation policy for those addicted to drugs
Bishnoi, who is a native of Hisar town, was on a visit to his residence. Talking to the media here today, he said about 9 lakh sq km of area, known as the Golden Triangle, was the centre of opium farming that was owned by the drug lords of Myanmar.
“The drug traffickers take the route from the Myanmar border along Manipur and Nagaland to smuggle narcotics like morphine, heroin and smack into India. Then it is supplied in northern states via Kohima, Dimapur and Guwahati,” he added.
Further, the DGP said another region known as the Golden Crescent — comprising Pakistan and Afghanistan — also supplies the narcotics, grown and produced in Afghanistan, to India. “The illicit trade of drug supply is taking alarming proportions, which is not only ruining the youth but also resulting in crippling the society and economy of the country,” he added.
“As per the figures of the Central Social Justice and Empowerment Department, India has presently 7.5 crore youth who are addicts, which is a serious issue. It is a grave problem not only in Punjab and parts of Haryana but in the northeastern states as well.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...