Meghalaya Police fire in air during clash with mob in Nuh, youth hurt

A youth was injured after the Meghalaya Police resorted to aerial firing during a clash with villagers in Nuh district on Tuesday evening while escorting an accused in an ATM robbery case.

According to the police, the Meghalaya Police team was taking the key accused, Rahul Khan, back to the northeastern state after his arrest when a group of villagers allegedly attempted to free him from custody, leading to a confrontation.

Officials said the incident took place near Shikrawa village on the Shikrawa-Bhadas road around 6 pm. The accused, Rahul Khan, is a resident of Wajidpur village under Pinangwan police station in Nuh district.

He is wanted in an ATM machine robbery case involving lakhs of rupees registered at Mawngap police station in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya under various sections of the law.

Police said Rahul Khan had been arrested on February 8 with the assistance of the CIA team of Punhana and was subsequently handed over to the Meghalaya Police.

Officials stated that when the police team was passing near the HR-93 Dhaba on the Shikrawa-Bhadas road, a group of local residents and villagers from Wajidpur allegedly gathered at the spot and attempted to free the accused from police custody.

During the confrontation, the crowd reportedly pelted stones at the police team, creating chaos at the site.

Police claimed that as the situation became tense and a large crowd gathered, the Meghalaya Police opened fire in the air in self-defence to disperse the mob and prevent the accused from escaping.

During the firing, Tarif, son of Hamid and a resident of Shikrawa village, sustained a bullet injury above his left knee. He was taken to Nalhar Medical College, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police team managed to reach Pinangwan police station with the accused Rahul Khan. Local police officials are coordinating further action in the case.

Sources in the Nuh police said the firing was carried out to control the situation and ensure the custody of the accused, who is believed to be the main suspect in the ATM robbery case.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, showing police personnel firing during the confrontation. While some villagers have alleged excessive use of force by the police, officials maintain that the firing was a legal step taken in self-defence.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and verify the circumstances that led to the clash.