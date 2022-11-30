Meham ASP lodges plaint of misconduct against MLA Kundu

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 29

Meham Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hemendra Kumar Meena, an IPS officer, has lodged a complaint of misconduct against local MLA Balraj Kundu.

MLA-ASP face-off The matter pertains to the recent suicide of a Meham-based youth. The family of the deceased youth alleged that a local woman had compelled him to take the extreme step. They staged a demonstration, demanding the woman’s arrest. The MLA asked the ASP to arrest the woman, which led to the tiff, said sources.

ASP HK Meena

Sources maintain that the ASP has alleged that the MLA behaved with him in an inappropriate manner and tried to put pressure on him, which was uncalled for.

Copies of the complaint have been sent to the top state authorities as well as the police administration.

Meanwhile, the independent MLA stated that the complaint was part of a conspiracy being hatched by certain local leaders of the ruling party to tarnish his image.

“The ASP has breached the protocol and the government should take strict action against him,” said Kundu.

Rohtak Range Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mamta Singh told The Tribune that the ASP’s complaint against the MLA had been received and was being processed.

“I have asked the Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) to examine the complaint,” the IGP stated on being asked about the status of the matter.

Questioned about the contents of the complaint, the officer said it was regarding inappropriate conduct of a people’s representative with a public servant.

“I cannot divulge the contents of the complaint in detail as it is a sensitive matter,” she maintained.

Meham ASP could not be contacted for his comments as his mobile phone was switched off.