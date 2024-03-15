Meham Chaubisi leader killed in road accident

Rohtak, March 14
Meham Chaubisi Sarvkhap Panchayat president Mehar Singh Nambardar was killed in a road mishap in Meham town today.
As per his family members, the 83-year-old Chaubisi panchayat head had gone for a morning walk when he was hit by some unidentified vehicle on National Highway No. 9.
He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak. However, he could not be saved. His cremation was largely attended. Born at Meham in 1941, Mehar Singh became the nambardar after the death of his father in 2011. He participated in social activities and was made the president of the Meham Chaubisi Sarvkhap Panchayat. He launched campaigns against various social evils such as dowry system, drug addiction and obscenity on social media. He played an instrumental role in maintaining peace in the Meham area during the Jat quota stir of 2016.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them