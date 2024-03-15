Meham Chaubisi leader killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 14

Meham Chaubisi Sarvkhap Panchayat president Mehar Singh Nambardar was killed in a road mishap in Meham town today.

As per his family members, the 83-year-old Chaubisi panchayat head had gone for a morning walk when he was hit by some unidentified vehicle on National Highway No. 9.

He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak. However, he could not be saved. His cremation was largely attended. Born at Meham in 1941, Mehar Singh became the nambardar after the death of his father in 2011. He participated in social activities and was made the president of the Meham Chaubisi Sarvkhap Panchayat. He launched campaigns against various social evils such as dowry system, drug addiction and obscenity on social media. He played an instrumental role in maintaining peace in the Meham area during the Jat quota stir of 2016.

