Meham College felicitates students

Rohtak: Government College, Meham, organised a convocation and prize distribution ceremony, wherein passing out graduates were conferred degree and other students who excelled in various fields were also felicitated. Dr Shilpi, Dr Vasha Rani and Jyoti Sharma, members of organising committee, said cultural events were also held on the occasion. College principal Asha Malik exhorted the passing out students to generate startup ideas for becoming self-reliant. "The objective of the studies is not only to acquire good values but also to stand on their own feet for a good career.
Lecture on Era of technology
Jhajjar: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh State Institute of Engineering and Technology (CRSSIET) conducted a guest lecture on "Era of technology: Global prospectus for engineering". Prof Anil Bandarana, associate professor at Metropolitan University, London (UK), as a key speaker, motivated students to enhance their skills in the field of data analytics, technology adaptation, lifelong learning and communication.
Workshop on yoga, water conservation
Karnal: NSS Units of KVA DAV College for Women organized a workshop on yoga to celebrate International Yoga Day (IDY 2022). This was followed by on-the-spot poster making and a rally on water conservation, screening of an enlightening documentary on water conservation by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, entailed by Nukkad Natika. Principal Renu Mehta, highlighted the importance of yoga and water conservation in everyday life. Dr Damyanti, Divya Yog Mandir, Karnal, who was the key note speaker, also extended a yoga session for the volunteers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs