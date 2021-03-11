Meham College felicitates students

Rohtak: Government College, Meham, organised a convocation and prize distribution ceremony, wherein passing out graduates were conferred degree and other students who excelled in various fields were also felicitated. Dr Shilpi, Dr Vasha Rani and Jyoti Sharma, members of organising committee, said cultural events were also held on the occasion. College principal Asha Malik exhorted the passing out students to generate startup ideas for becoming self-reliant. "The objective of the studies is not only to acquire good values but also to stand on their own feet for a good career.

Lecture on Era of technology

Jhajjar: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh State Institute of Engineering and Technology (CRSSIET) conducted a guest lecture on "Era of technology: Global prospectus for engineering". Prof Anil Bandarana, associate professor at Metropolitan University, London (UK), as a key speaker, motivated students to enhance their skills in the field of data analytics, technology adaptation, lifelong learning and communication.

Workshop on yoga, water conservation

Karnal: NSS Units of KVA DAV College for Women organized a workshop on yoga to celebrate International Yoga Day (IDY 2022). This was followed by on-the-spot poster making and a rally on water conservation, screening of an enlightening documentary on water conservation by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, entailed by Nukkad Natika. Principal Renu Mehta, highlighted the importance of yoga and water conservation in everyday life. Dr Damyanti, Divya Yog Mandir, Karnal, who was the key note speaker, also extended a yoga session for the volunteers.