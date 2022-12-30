Meham college proposal hangs fire

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 29

A proposal to set up a girls’ college at Meham in the district has been hanging fire for years, compelling hundreds of girls of the town and nearby villages to travel to Rohtak and back home on daily basis. Logistic constraints even forced many girls to quit studies.

“Though there is a co-educational college at Meham and a majority of students enrolled there are girls, most of the local residents prefer to send their daughters to a girls’ college,” says Naresh of Ajaib village.

Moreover, the Meham college does not have any postgraduate courses.

Sources say the reason behind not setting up a girls’ college at Meham is the presence of a girls’ college at nearby Mokhra village.

Meham Member of the Legislative Assembly Balraj Kundu says, “As per a government policy, a girls’ college cannot be established at a place if another girls’ college is located within a radius of 20 km.”

Kundu, who has been providing free travel facility to girl students of Meham and nearby villages to Rohtak from his personal funds for several years, said he raised the issue in the Assembly several times, but to no avail.