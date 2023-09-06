Meham MLA Balraj Kundu launches Haryana Jansevak Party

Chandigarh, September 6
Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu on Wednesday launched his new political party - Haryana Jansevak Party. He said the party was launched after getting wide feedback from the people of the state.
Kundu said he would reveal his party’s strategy at a massive rally in Jind on November 1.
“We will not forge an alliance with JJP, BJP or Congress. The aim is to give a new option to the people of Haryana.
“Our youth are falling prey to drugs and the crime rate has increased a lot. There is no one to listen to the pain of farmers. Insurance companies are dealing arbitrarily with the farmers and have committed a scam worth thousands of crores, which is not possible without the instigation of the state government. That is why I have formed this party to save Haryana,” said Kundu.
