Member of MC's cow-catching team attacked

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 15

An employee of the Municipal Corporation of Hisar, who is part of the team to catch stray cows, was assaulted outside the office by a group of miscreants who were reportedly upset with the cow-catching drive.

Krishan Kumar was assaulted with iron rods and sticks by two motorcycle-borne youths when he came out of the Municipal Corporation office this evening. Kumar suffered multiple injuries on his hands, legs and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in the town.

A spokesperson of the Municipal Corporation said the accused, Monia Gujjar and his aides, had confronted the stray cattle-catching team in the Mahavir Colony area this morning and threatened the driver of the team Manjeet Singh with dire consequences.

The team has 10 members, headed by assistant sanitary inspector Kamal Singh.