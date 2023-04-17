Members with vested interests hampering work: HSGMC chief

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 16

A day after being accused of running a one-man show, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) ad hoc chief Mahant Karamjit Singh today stated that some members with vested interests were trying to hamper the functioning of the committee.

He criticised former HSGMC chief Baljit Singh Daduwal and former vice-president Didar Singh Nalvi for misguiding the Sikh community and seeking a dope test of the incumbent chief.

Karamjit Singh said, “They were trying to create an issue out of nothing. It is not my fault that they have not been given the power. We have been doing our work as per the rules and powers prescribed in the HSGMC Act, but some members want to take control over administrative work in the gurdwaras to reap benefits.”

“Ours is a new committee. To run offices and ensure the smooth management of gurdwaras, we are obliged to take decisions and make transfers to keep a check on its working. But a few members started objecting to the transfers and also instigated other employees against it,” he added.

Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, general secretary, HSGMC, said, “False information about the shortage of ration at Gurdwara Nada Sahib was spread, but when we checked records, ample ration was found stocked in the store. Daduwal, Ramnik Singh Mann and Vinner Singh are using cheap tactics to defame the committee.”

However Daduwal countered that they were violating the HSGMC Act and Sikh ‘maryada’, and challenged them to get their tests done. Meanwhile, some members of the HSGMC held a meeting in Ambala City to discuss the issues.

Ramnik Singh Mann said, “The allegations of misappropriation are baseless. Everything is on record. Instead of washing dirty linens in public, they should call a general house meeting and discuss the issues there.”