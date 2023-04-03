Memorial for ITBP martyr inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

A martyr’s memorial dedicated to Pawan Kumar of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was inaugurated at his native place at Saran near Yamunanagar today. He had laid down his life in the line of duty while serving in Arunachal Pradesh.

Inaugurating the memorial, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector-General, ITBP, said the country would always be indebted to the services rendered by Pawan Kumar during his 25-year career, including a posting with the United Nations Mission in Congo.

The event coincided with his birth anniversary. His wife, Sunita Rani and children Ankush and Ankita, who are still studying, were present on the occasion along with senior ITBP officers and local representatives.