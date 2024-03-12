Mentally challenged youth sets apartment on fire, mother dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 11

A 59-year-old woman lost her life due to suffocation after her mentally challenged son set their flat ablaze. Upon receiving the distress call, a police team promptly arrived at the scene and managed to rescue the son, who was then handed over to an NGO for appropriate care. The flat got gutted in the fire, the police said.

Dispute led to incident A dispute between the woman and son had erupted two days prior to the fire

The youth set his mother’s room on fire, which rapidly spread throughout the flat

According to neighbours, the 26-year-old youth, who has been undergoing treatment for mental health issues for the past 16 years, set the flat on fire. The family from Kolkata lived in a flat in Vipul Green Society. The deceased woman’s husband had been away in Kolkata for about a week, leaving her and their son at home.

The police revealed that a dispute between the mother and son had erupted two days prior to the fire. On Saturday midnight, the son set his mother’s room on fire, causing it to spread rapidly throughout the flat. Despite attempts by neighbours to intervene, the son did not respond, prompting the neighbours to call the police and Fire Brigade.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and police, swiftly arrived to extinguish the fire. The woman, identified as Ranu Shah, was found unconscious with severe burn injuries. She succumbed to her injuries at the civil hospital on Sunday morning.

Inspector Arjun Dhundhara, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar police station, said, “We have lodged a report about the incident. Given the man’s mental instability and the absence of any formal complaints against him, no FIR has been filed. Following the postmortem, we have returned the woman’s body to her family.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram