‘Mentally ill’ person attacks 8-yr-old boy

Gurugram, July 19
A video has gone viral on social media which shows a half-naked young man attacking an eight-year-old boy with a pointed object while the child was passing through a street. Meanwhile, the boy’s mother tries to save him and the man attacks her too. As people started gathering, the accused fled the spot. The incident took place in Sarhaul village here around 5.30 pm on Tuesday.
The police contacted the child’s family members, who refused to take any legal action. The boy has suffered minor injuries.
“The probe is on at our own level,” said Haresh Kumar, SHO, Sector 18 police station.
The Gurugram police have issued an official statement saying that the name of the accused has come to be known as Bilson Minz, a native of Jharkhand living in a rented accommodation in Sarhaul village.
“The accused is mentally unwell. Therefore, the Gurugram police appeals to all of you that if you have any information on this man, inform us right away,” read the statement.
