His death was not the result of an accident but was rather due to his mentor's greed, lamented the grieving family of Deepak, a member of a circus troupe who recently died of suffocation while remaining buried alive for three days in a pit in Haryana's Nuh district.

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Sole support of his family, Deepak was only 27. A resident of Gaunchi village in Faridabad, he belonged to a family of traditional performers who move from one village to another. He, too, had been participating for around 10 years.

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Though he had performed the burial act - where he would emerge after being buried alive in a sack - on many occasions, he never went beyond 24 hours.

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The family said it was Deepak's mentor, Satish alias Pulsiya, who kept him confined in the pit for 72 hours to secure the full sum of Rs 7,100.

Deepak's sister-in-law, Sunita, said that at every event, it was announced to the audience that Deepak would be taken out once a sum of Rs 7,100 had been collected.

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However, this claim was merely a ploy to encourage people to contribute more money. But in reality, Deepak would be brought out as soon as the 24-hour mark was reached, regardless of the amount collected.

"Since the Rs 7,100 target was not met within 24 hours this time, Pulsiya extended the duration of the live burial to 72 hours. When villagers protested against Deepak not being brought out after the extended period, the soil was removed from the pit; however, Deepak had already died by then. Deepak had never practised remaining confined for 72 hours," Sunita told PTI.

The relatives said that they have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding that a case of death due to negligence be registered against Pulsiya, a resident of Lakshminagar, Mathura.

When contacted, Sadar Tauru police station SHO Rajesh Kumar claimed that they had not yet received any complaint.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem. The postmortem report is awaited, and further action will be taken as per the law based on the report," added SHO Kumar.

Deepak's elder brother, Manish, explained that he himself used to perform this street show but gave it up after marriage.

Manish also informed that Deepak had spent about a year and a half in jail following an arrest in a case, and had recently resumed performing after being released on bail.

He had already staged shows at more than ten locations after being out on bail, Manish said.

Deepak's relatives said that he was the family's sole support. Whatever money or grain he earned from performing, he would hand over to his mother Babita.

"Deepak was the one who took care of me, but after my son's death, I have been left completely destitute", added Babita, mother of Deepak.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Deepak, on July 23, performed a series of cycling stunts to entertain the crowd before performing the "live Samadhi" act.

He was placed in a sack, lowered into a specially dug pit and covered with mounds of soil. When he was pulled out three days later, he was unresponsive. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer had said.

According to local sources, such performances were commonplace, but the duration would vary from a few hours to a day or two. There has been plenty of speculation on how the performer survived, with some claiming airways and oxygen were secretly provided to the individual.

Nuh District Commissioner Akhil Pilani earlier said that such stunts are illegal and the administration would examine how such a life-threatening event was organised without permission.