Mercedes-Benz revises prices

Mercedes-Benz India has announced a two-stage price hike in car prices from June and September 2025 due to rising forex costs to support sustainable operations.

CM watches historical film

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann recently visited Mohali’s CP 67 Mall to watch movie ‘Guru Nanak Jahaz’, highlighting the film’s historical and cultural importance.

HUDCO reports record growth

HUDCO has posted 28 per cent growth in its profit after tax, 32 per cent revenue surge, reduced NPAs, and expanded loan book in FY2024-25, citing operational excellence and strategic focus.

Water carnival at Omaxe

Omaxe recently hosted a two-day 'Splash-n-Play' water carnival in Ludhiana with over 2,000 families enjoying water games and entertainment.

LPU launches AI courses

LPU has announced advanced AI, robotics, and data science programmes to prepare students for digital-age careers with global industry partnerships.

Thalassaemia awareness event

Livasa Hospital, Mohali, recently held a conference that highlighted recent Thalassaemia research, the importance of early diagnosis, and preventive awareness strategies.

Titan launches perfume gift

Titan celebrated Mother’s Day with an in-store experience featuring a bespoke perfume symbolising the timeless scent of maternal love.

HDFC Securities turns 25

HDFC Securities recently celebrated 25 years of its establishment with tech-driven platforms like InvestRight and HDFC Sky, enhancing digital-first stock broking services.

Galgotias celebrates excellence

At its 9th convocation held recently, Galgotias University awarded 5,123 degrees. Chief guest Piyush Goyal lauded students and highlighted India’s global leadership potential.

Bandhan launches global funds

Bandhan AMC has launched three India-focused funds at GIFT City, inviting international investors to join India’s equity and debt markets.

Xiaomi unveils new TVs

Xiaomi India has launched QLED FX Pro and 4K FX TVs with Fire TV, Alexa, and premium AV features for smarter homes.

Pizza Wings expands menu

Pizza Wings has launched Bhukhad ka Dhaba and The Calzones & Tacos, offering Indian and global street food in tier 2/3 markets.

Airtel’s caller ID innovation

Airtel Business has introduced “Business Name Display” to show brand names on calls, reducing spam confusion and enhancing customer engagement.

Dabur’s healthy juice push

Dabur has promoted Réal Activ juice with no sugar or preservatives, offering a healthy hydration option for the summer heat.