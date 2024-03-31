Mercury dips amid light rain, sporadic hail in some districts

Hisar, March 30
Light to moderate rain with sporadic hailstorm that occurred in the state in the last 24 hours has resulted in a temperature decrease by an average of 2-4°C in separate places.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said scattered rain was reported in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonepat, Mewat and Gurugram on the last day. The maximum rainfall of 5.6 mm was recorded in Ambala district, followed by 3.5 mm in Mewat and 2.5 mm in Yamunanagar and Sonepat districts each.
According to reports, hailstorm lashed some parts of Ambala’s urban areas.
However, there is no report regarding any noticeable damage to the crops as the harvesting season of the rabi crop has been going on in the region
