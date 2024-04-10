Mercury soars to 39.2°C in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, April 9

Gurugram residents have started feeling the pinch of heat due to the sudden rise in maximum temperature in the past couple of days. Today, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C, a rise of 2.2°C than the maximum temperature on Monday.

Advisory for farmers Harvest wheat, barley and mustard crops till April 12 as the weather is expected to remain dry during these days. There is a possibility of light to medium rain on April 13-14. Thus, farmers are advised to stop harvesting on these dates and store the already harvested crops at a safe place. They should also prepare their fields for sowing cotton. — Manjit Singh, agro-scientist, Shikohpur KVK

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature last night was 18.3°C. The humidity level on Tuesday was 19 per cent, which has dropped from 21 per cent, recorded on Monday. The speed of winds was recorded at 8 km per hour. Overall, the weather was dry and bright sunny weather was witnessed throughout the day.

Dr Manjit Singh, an agro-scientist and weather expert posted in the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Shikohpur in Gurugram district has advised farmers to harvest their wheat, barley and mustard crops till April 12 as the weather is expected to remain dry and clear during these days.

The farmers can harvest the cucurbits and other vegetables like tomato, chilli, eggplant and okra at regular intervals to get maximum yield. The attack of Jassid disease on okra crop can be managed by spraying 80 ml neem based bio-pesticide, Ecotin (azadirachtin 5 per cent) in 100 litres of water per acre, once or twice at fortnightly interval.

Meanwhile, the advisory issued by the Metrological Department stated that the present season was favourable for sowing onions

Besides, experts have suggested that animals should be kept in sheds and in a clean area. Besides, the surrounding areas of sheds should be cleaned at regular intervals to avoid infestation of houseflies.

“Do not feed green sprouted, rotten or soiled potatoes to dairy animals as these can cause serious and fatal poisoning,” the animal husbandry advisory stated.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram