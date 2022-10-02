Mere ‘submission’ on rape victim’s part not ‘consent’: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 1

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that “mere submission” on a rape victim’s part will not constitute “consent” in a situation where she has no option but to give in. The question of consent will arise only where the prosecutrix has an option to say “no”.

The Division Bench of Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Justice Pankaj Jain asserted that careful analysis of the bare provisions of law and the judicial precedents also made it evident that the mere absence of physical resistance to the act could not be regarded as “consent”. In fact, “submission” did not amount to “consent”.

The assertions came as the Bench dismissed the appeals of Hardik and Karan, two former students of OP Jindal Global University convicted and sentenced to 20-year jail in a fellow student’s gang-rape case. The Bench, at the same time, allowed the appeal of Vikas against his conviction and seven-year sentence in the case.

In its detailed order, the Bench asserted the primary question for adjudication before the court was “whether the act alleged in the present case could be said to be with consent of the prosecutrix or was without consent?”

Speaking for the Bench, Justice Jain reiterated “the age-old adage” that the essence of the rape was “absence of consent”, adding that the expression “consent” had repeatedly cropped up before the courts in matters involving allegations of rape.

Justice Jain asserted that Section 114A of the Evidence Act made it evident that the courts would presume the absence of consent in a prosecution for rape, where the question was whether sexual intercourse was with or without “consent” and the prosecutrix stated in her evidence that she did not consent.

Referring to another provision of the Act, Justice Jain added it would not be permissible to adduce evidence, to put questions in the victim’s cross-examination regarding general immoral character, or her previous sexual experience with any person for proving “consent or the quality of consent”.

Turning to the facts of the matter, Justice Jain observed it was evident that the case was of “submission” on the part of the prosecutrix. Her silence or her caving in to the demands of the accused could not be termed as consent.

Justice Jain added the prosecution successfully proved that the prosecutrix was being blackmailed and forced into an abusive relationship. Hardik and Karan, acting in furtherance of a common intention committed rape upon the prosecutrix. The victim was in a position to say “no” to Vikas. She, in fact, conveyed her “no” for Vikas to Hardik. The allegation that Vikas was also in cahoots with other two accused could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt.