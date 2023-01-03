Merger of govt departments notified

Chandigarh, January 2

With the aim of improving administrative efficiency, the state government has merged and reorganised some departments and a notification has been issued in this regard.

An official spokesperson said the Department of New and Renewable Energy and the Department of Power have been merged to form the Energy Department. The Forest and Wildlife Department and the Environment and Climate Change Department have been merged to form the Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums has been merged with the Department of Tourism to form the Heritage and Tourism Department. The departments of higher education, technical education and science and technology have been merged and the new department has been named the Higher Education Department.

The government has dissolved the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication; and the functions of this department, electronics manufacturing and private IT and HARTRON have been brought under the purview of the Industries and Commerce Department.

Similarly, the Department of Art and Cultural Affairs has been merged with the Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages and its name has been changed to the Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department. The Labour and Employment Department has been renamed as the Labour Department.

After the merger of the Welfare of SCs and BCs Department and the Social Justice and Empowerment Department; the new department has been renamed as Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department.

The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has been named as the Department of Sports. According to the spokesperson, the state government has constituted a new department named the Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department by merging Skill Development and Industrial Training, Employment and Youth Affairs Departments. — TNS

