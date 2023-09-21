Merit-cum-seniority policy sent to Haryana CM for final approval

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 20

The BJP-JJP government is set to roll out a promotion policy for its 3.3 lakh employees under which merit, not just seniority, would be the main criterion for promotions.

Under the new draft promotion policy, the existing system of seniority-cum-merit is being sought to be replaced with the new transparent merit-cum-seniority system. “A transparent institutional mechanism is being worked out, under which eligible candidates may have to appear for a written test or an interview for promotion. Certain skill sets of the employees may also carry weightage in the selection process,” a senior officer told The Tribune today.

The policy has been finalised after wide-ranging discussions with the heads of various departments and administrative secretaries. The opinion of the state’s Advocate-General and legal remembrancer had already been taken to make the policy legally sound, the officer said, adding that the policy had been submitted to the CM for final approval.

Currently, seniority and service record, including annual confidential reports (ACRs), played a pivotal role in the promotion of government employees. There have been a number of allegations of nepotism under the existing promotion policy, with aggrieved employees moving courts, including the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Sources said the lacunae in the existing policy were sought to be addressed in the new promotion policy. “Though seniority and ACRs will still continue to play their role in promotions, competency and merit will be the deciding factor,” the sources asserted.

