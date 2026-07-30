Merit, not influence, now decides Haryana jobs: CM Saini

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday asserted that Haryana’s recruitment system had undergone a “historic transformation”, claiming that government jobs were now being awarded purely on merit rather than through political influence or bribery.

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Addressing an induction programme for newly selected Group D employees at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Saini symbolically handed appointment letters to six of the 3,586 selected candidates. Congratulating all the recruits, he said their selection reflected “hard work, their parents’ sacrifices and faith in an honest system.”

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Referring to the BJP’s 2024 Assembly election promise of providing two lakh government jobs, the Chief Minister said 42,500 appointments had been made during the past one-and-a-half years, taking the total number of jobs provided during the government’s eleven-and-a-half-year tenure to nearly two lakh.

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Drawing a contrast with previous governments, Saini alleged that the earlier recruitment process was driven by “parchi” (recommendation) and “kharchi” (bribery), while merit was ignored. He urged the new employees to view themselves not merely as Group D staff but as members of a “Good Governance Delivery Team.”

“The poorest citizen should remain at the centre of your work. Ensure that people are not forced to make repeated visits for routine government services,” he told the recruits.

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Linking Haryana’s recruitment reforms with the Centre’s response to the NEET-UG controversy, Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ordered a thorough investigation instead of allowing the issue to be brushed aside. He said an expert committee had subsequently recommended reforms to strengthen the integrity of public examinations.

Referring to the Public Examinations Act, 2026, Saini said the law provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore for organised examination offences. He added that fast-track courts were proposed to ensure speedy trials in paper leak cases.

Highlighting employment initiatives abroad, Saini said 210 youths from Haryana had been sent to Dubai and 390 to Israel through the state’s Department of Foreign Cooperation. Similar employment partnerships were being explored with Japan, Oman, Germany and Canada, he added. The Chief Minister also said the state had enacted stringent laws against agents involved in facilitating illegal “donkey route” migration.

Targeting the Opposition, Saini accused the Congress and its allies of misleading the youth of Haryana and Punjab for political gain.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Human Resources Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary PC Meena also addressed the gathering. Meena said the induction programme reaffirmed public confidence in Haryana’s merit-based recruitment system.