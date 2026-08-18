Meritorious students felicitated in Rohtak

The Tilak Nagar Welfare Society organised a felicitation function to honour meritorious students who secured more than 90 per cent in the Class X and XII examinations this year.

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SK Dhattarwal, retired senior professor and former head of the Department of Forensic Science at PGIMS, Rohtak, attended the function as the chief guest and felicitated the meritorious students. Individuals who have made outstanding contributions in different fields were also honoured for their achievements and services to society.

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Ranbir Singh Narwal, president of the society, said the occasion also provided an opportunity to remember and pay tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. He said the sacrifices of the freedom fighters should continue to inspire younger generations to work for the progress and welfare of the country.

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Dharampal Dahiya, secretary, congratulated the students and urged them to remain focused on their goals, maintain discipline and use their education and talents for the betterment of society.