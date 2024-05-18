MeT predicts intense heatwave next week

Gurugram, May 17
The Meteorological Department today issued a fresh alert of severe heatwave conditions in Gurugram, Delhi and its adjoining areas of Haryana, Rajasthan and UP.
The department has urged the public to prepare for the intense heatwave with temperatures expected to soar up to 45°C in the next week.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Gurugram recorded a maximum of 42°C, while the minimum on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday was 27°C.
The MeT office has predicted that the maximum temperature on May 18 is likely to rise to 44°C. It is likely to remain 44°C on May 19, and rise up to 45°C on May 21 and 22.
At the same time, the minimum temperatures will also witness an increase by 2°C to 4°C during these days. It is estimated to touch 28°C on May 21 and May 22.
The weather department has predicted that Gurugram would continue to be “hot and sultry”. It advised people to stay hydrated, keep their heads covered when under direct sunlight, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.
