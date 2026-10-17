Mewat Engineering College in state of neglect, students seek CM’s intervention

Mewat Engineering College at Palla in Nuh district is in despair, with students battling cracked, crumbling hostel building, a shortage of faculty and poor basic facilities. They are now seeking Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s intervention.

Around 150 students live in a hostel with cracked walls and iron rods jutting out of lintels, and fear it could fall at any time. Visuals from the Waqf Board-run campus show crumbling plaster and rusted rods. Students have been on strike and have submitted a 16-point charter. It seeks more faculty, a training and placement officer, upgraded laboratories, a better library and Wi-Fi, safe drinking water, uninterrupted power, CCTV, boundary fencing, medical facilities, transport and the repair or rebuilding of the college and hostel buildings.

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While Haryana Waqf Board Administrator Chaudhary Zakir Hussain says buildings are safe and it’s just plaster peeling off, the student bodies have asked whether a technical inspection had been done, when repairs would begin and who would be accountable if the building fails.

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“This is not a question of politics but safety education and future of students. It is high time the CM looked into the matter. The college is the only hope for many students from Mewat, and not just from Haryana, but also from Rajasthan,” said

NSUI Nuh district president Kaif Gorwal has said the people of Mewat had given land for the college that started in 2010 in the hope that local children would get better technical education but things have not improved even after over a decade. It may be noted that the college’s teaching and non-teaching staff are also protesting for wages. Nuh MLA and Congress Legislature Party Deputy Leader Aftab Ahmed raised their case in an October 6 letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Rajpal. He said staff were facing serious financial hardship because salaries were not being paid on time, and he sought monthly pay, DA stopped since 2018 with arrears, and the seventh pay scale. He noted that staff were still being paid under the sixth pay commission and that teachers have received no promotion or increment in 15 years.

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“Mewat Engineering College was meant to aid the students of Mewat. However, ever since it has come under current government, there has been no improvement, repair or upgrade. It has only degraded and needs immediate attention,” Ahmed said.

The letter also asked for more teachers and for repair of the college building and hostel. The college was set up in 2010 by the Haryana Waqf Board and has over 700 students and about 100 teaching and non-teaching staff. Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain blamed construction lapses for the cracks. He said the college was meant to be self-sustaining but it never became so. The board has spent about Rs 62 crore on it, he said, and has been paying salaries from its own funds.

“The hostels were built with poor construction quality, which led to the cracks, but the buildings are not unsafe. Rs 8 lakh has been released for repairs, and if more is needed for the students, we will release it,” Hussain said. “Rumours are being spread by some people, but we will not let Mewat Engineering College be ruined.”

He added that Rs 80 lakh was released last month to clear three months’ salary for the staff. He appealed to teachers to end their dharna and focus on teaching work.