Mewat lawyer held in Pakistani espionage and terror funding case; 7th arrest this year

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police has made the seventh arrest in the major Pakistani espionage and terror funding case ongoing in Haryana’s Mewat region. The arrested accused has been identified as Nayub, a lawyer, a resident of Bhangwo village in Tauru sub-division. An SIT officer confirmed the arrest.

According to police sources, Nayub was taken into custody for questioning three days ago. After prolonged interrogation, he was formally arrested. He will soon be produced in court and taken into police remand. It is alleged that Nayub was a close associate of Rizwan (a resident of Kharkhari), the main accused in the case and the first lawyer to be arrested. Both practiced together in the Gurugram court. Nayub was actively involved with Rizwan in hawala and terror funding transactions and had travelled to Punjab several times with him.

It is noteworthy that a total of seven arrests have been made in this case so far, of which five accused are from Punjab (Jalandhar and Amritsar), while two are lawyers from Mewat. This is the fourth arrest from Mewat this year on charges of Pakistani espionage. In May 2025, Tarif was arrested from Kangaraka village of Tauru, followed by Armaan from Rajaka village of Nagina area, then lawyer Rizwan from Kharkhari was arrested in the terror funding and hawala case, and now lawyer Nayub has been arrested from Bhangwo.

These arrests from Mewat have created a stir in the entire region. These cases of espionage and terror funding linked to the Pakistani intelligence agency have brought Mewat into the national spotlight. The police claim that the investigation is still ongoing and several more shocking revelations may come to light during the remand period.