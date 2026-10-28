MFMB fraud row hits Kurukshetra mandi

Another suspected paddy procurement fraud has surfaced in Kurukshetra, with farmers alleging that their agricultural land was falsely registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal in other people’s names, enabling them to sell paddy at the minimum support price (MSP).

The farmers claimed their paddy was shown as sold at the Ismailabad grain market even though the crop was still standing in their fields.

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In a complaint to the Market Committee, Ismailabad, farmers Pragat Singh, Munish Malik, Surjit Singh and Jashandeep Singh alleged that Rina, Ansh Singla and Sucha had fraudulently registered their land on the portal, preventing them from selling their produce.

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BKU (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Waraich alleged that a commission agent had registered land belonging to farmers from Gumthala and Sarsa villages in the names of his son, a labourer and the latter’s wife, facilitating the sale of paddy worth around Rs 30 lakh.

He alleged that commission agents were bringing cheaper paddy from Uttar Pradesh and selling it in Haryana. He sought an inquiry by the Deputy Commissioner and action against officials allegedly involved. The farmers have sought an FIR, while Waraich said the SP had assured them of a fair inquiry.

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Meanwhile, in Thanesar, BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) members staged a protest and locked the Naib Tehsildar’s office over pending crop verification, alleging that the delay was preventing them from selling their produce.

The official maintained that the crops had been verified and nothing was pending at his level. SDM Aman Kumar later pacified the protesters and assured them that their grievances would be addressed.