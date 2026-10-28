DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / MFMB fraud row hits Kurukshetra mandi

MFMB fraud row hits Kurukshetra mandi

Farmers allege land misuse, fake paddy sales at MSP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose.
Advertisement

Another suspected paddy procurement fraud has surfaced in Kurukshetra, with farmers alleging that their agricultural land was falsely registered on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal in other people’s names, enabling them to sell paddy at the minimum support price (MSP).

The farmers claimed their paddy was shown as sold at the Ismailabad grain market even though the crop was still standing in their fields.

Advertisement

In a complaint to the Market Committee, Ismailabad, farmers Pragat Singh, Munish Malik, Surjit Singh and Jashandeep Singh alleged that Rina, Ansh Singla and Sucha had fraudulently registered their land on the portal, preventing them from selling their produce.

Advertisement

BKU (Pehowa) spokesman Prince Waraich alleged that a commission agent had registered land belonging to farmers from Gumthala and Sarsa villages in the names of his son, a labourer and the latter’s wife, facilitating the sale of paddy worth around Rs 30 lakh.

He alleged that commission agents were bringing cheaper paddy from Uttar Pradesh and selling it in Haryana. He sought an inquiry by the Deputy Commissioner and action against officials allegedly involved. The farmers have sought an FIR, while Waraich said the SP had assured them of a fair inquiry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Thanesar, BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) members staged a protest and locked the Naib Tehsildar’s office over pending crop verification, alleging that the delay was preventing them from selling their produce.

The official maintained that the crops had been verified and nothing was pending at his level. SDM Aman Kumar later pacified the protesters and assured them that their grievances would be addressed.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts