MFMB scam gets bigger

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 13

The scam into the online registration of kharif crops on Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) continues to get bigger, with the district administration detecting that crops in about 65,000 acres were registered by people from other districts — mostly Nuh, Jind and Bhiwani.

Sources said the administration had started the verification of registered farmers on the portal, following complaints by farmers that they were unable to register as their crops were registered in the name of people hailing from other districts.

Online fraudsters had managed to steal data like jamabandi and PPP, the sources added.

During verification of the registrations, it came to light that Alisher, a resident of Punhana block of Nuh district, had registered several acres of farmers in Bandaheri village by showing himself as tiller. Another person, Rahila, had registered himself 13 times as tiller of bajra crop in several acres of the same village. There are many such cases.

Anil Gorchi, a farmer activist, said the huge volume of the scam had exposed the flawed system of online registration.

District Revenue Officer Chetna Choudhary said the verification of MFMB data was on. Many people from other districts had registered themselves as tillers in Hisar district.

