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Home / Haryana / Mahendragarh DC directs officers for prompt complaint redressal

Mahendragarh DC directs officers for prompt complaint redressal

Will cut travel time, strengthen connectivity with Delhi, other NCR centres

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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DC Anupama Anjali listens to the grievances of residents during a Samadhan Shivir in Narnaul.
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Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali has directed district officers to ensure prompt resolution of complaints received from residents.

“Whether the complaint is received through the Chief Minister’s Window, through social media platforms or lodged at a samadhan camp, it should be treated with utmost seriousness,” the DC said while addressing the officers during a Samadhan Shivir organised in Narnaul on Monday.

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Anjali heard complaints regarding problems being faced by individual residents as well as the general public during the camp. She asked the officers concerned to take immediate action to resolve the issues on the spot.

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“It should be ensured that no complaint remains pending for long,” asserted the Deputy Commissioner.

She stated that the Samadhan camps had become an important link between the common residents and the district administration, where people got quick solutions to their problems.

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These camps are held in each subdivision on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 am to 12 pm. Any resident can attend these camps and register his/her complaint(s).

Bring produce after generating e-gate pass, farmers advised

Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali said the Haryana government had developed an e-procurement portal and a mobile app to streamline the procurement of kharif crops. She asked the officials concerned to encourage the farmers to download this app. Through this, the farmers can create their own schedule and will not have to wait at the market gate.

“The farmers should bring their crops to the market only after generating a gate pass through the e-Kharid Haryana app. Upon reaching the mandi gate, the QR code on the gate pass must be scanned, allowing direct entry without waiting in long queues,” she maintained.

The DC said it was mandatory for the farmers bringing bajra to have a number plate on their vehicle. For any assistance, the farmers can dial toll-free helpline number 1800-180-2060.

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