Mahendragarh gears up for scorching summer with new action plan

In accordance with the guidelines issued by the Haryana Government, the Mahendragarh district administration has prepared a District Heatwave Action Plan in view of the extremely hot weather likely to prevail in the coming days.

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Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner Anupama Anjali reviewed the plan with officials of various departments at the Mini-Secretariat in Narnaul on Monday.

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Chairing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to ensure that local residents, as well as birds and animals, do not face any shortage of drinking water or shade during the scorching heat. “This work should be given top priority,” she said.

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Anupama Anjali also directed the Public Health Engineering Department to recognise the importance of water in view of the district’s geographical conditions and to curb its misuse.

She stated that if any resident is found wasting water, their drinking water connection should be immediately disconnected and a fine imposed as per regulations.

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The DC instructed the Irrigation Department to make proper arrangements for water in ponds for animals. The Roadways Department was directed to keep cold water campers in buses and at bus stands for passengers.

She also appealed to residents to place pots and open vessels filled with water at public places, parks, and other areas for humans, birds and animals. She further encouraged the setting up of drinking water stalls on humanitarian grounds.

Narnaul SDM Anirudh Yadav, CEO of the local Zila Parishad Nirmal Nagar; Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ranveer Singh; City Magistrate Dr Mangalsen; and District Revenue Officer Rakesh Kumar were present at the meeting.