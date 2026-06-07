Mahendragarh, Rewari set for revision of voter lists from June 15

Mahendragarh Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Anupama Anjali announced that door-to-door physical verification of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) campaign will begin on June 15.

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Addressing a press conference in Narnaul ON Friday, the Deputy Commissioner said the primary objective of the SIR campaign is to ensure voting rights for every eligible citizen in the district and to remove any discrepancies in the electoral roll.

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She said that all booth-level officers (BLOs) and supervisors are undergoing special training for the campaign from June 5 to June 14.

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The first phase of the campaign will be conducted from June 15 to July 14. During this period, BLOs will conduct mandatory door-to-door surveys in their respective areas and distribute enumeration forms to voters.

Voters are required to fill out the forms provided by the BLOs and return them, or they may submit the details online through the Election Commission’s portal, voters.eci.gov.in.

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To assist voters, the Election Commission of India has introduced a call-book facility through which citizens can directly contact their BLOs for information related to voter identity cards.

As per the commission’s instructions, a toll-free helpline, 01282-1950, has been established by the District Election Office in Narnaul to provide assistance and information to voters.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to the district’s youth, particularly those who will attain the age of 18 by July 1, to take advantage of the opportunity and register themselves as voters.

Meanwhile, Rewari Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Abhishek Meena said preparations for the SIR campaign have also begun in the district, with physical verification of voters scheduled to commence on June 15.

“Preparations are underway in all three Assembly constituencies of the district, including Rewari, Kosli and Bawal. All voters and political parties should actively support this campaign,” Meena said.

He added that from June 15, BLOs will visit households to distribute voter forms. The voters will be required to fill out and return the forms when the BLO revisits their homes in the next round. All voters must affix a recent passport-sized photograph to the form.

If a voter is not available during the second visit, the BLO will make a third visit to ensure completion of the process.

The Deputy Commissioner said the district administration has also activated the voter helpline number 1950 to assist citizens with queries related to the SIR campaign.