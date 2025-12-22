MGNREGA overhaul without debate insult to democracy: Narender Singh

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the VB-G RAM G law brought in to replace MGNREGA, terming it a “deliberate and well-planned attack on rural India” and an assault on democratic processes.

Advertisement

Addressing a protest in Nuh against the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the MGNREGA scheme, Rao said the Modi government had “wiped out the achievements of 20 years of MGNREGA in a single day”.

Advertisement

Rejecting the government’s claim that VB-G RAM G was merely a restructuring of MGNREGA, Rao said it was “a fraud on the people”. “It dismantles a rights-based, demand-driven employment guarantee and converts it into a centrally controlled, limited and arbitrary scheme,” he alleged.

Advertisement

“This law is not only an assault on the rights of states, but also weakens the self-reliance of villages,” he added.

Explaining the significance of MGNREGA, Rao said the scheme had given rural workers bargaining power, resulting in higher wages, reduced exploitation and a check on distress migration. “Along with building rural infrastructure, the scheme provided dignified livelihoods to crores of families. This very empowerment is what the BJP government finds unacceptable,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the impact on women, he noted that women’s participation under MGNREGA had consistently remained above 50 per cent. “When employment programmes are rationed, it is women, Dalits, Adivasis, landless workers and the poorest OBC communities who are excluded first. This is a direct attack on social justice,” he said.