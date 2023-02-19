MHA seeks report from Haryana government

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 18

Post PAC’s call to probe top police promotions

After the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha sought inquiry into the promotion of IPS officers to the rank of the Director-General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) in excess of the sanctioned posts, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Haryana Government to provide orders of these promotions from 2017 onwards and asked whether the Centre’s concurrence was taken in this regard.

As per a notification dated February 1, 2017, the authorised IPS cadre strength in respect of the DGP and ADGP is two and six respectively. Under Secretary in the MHA, Raman Kumar, had written to Haryana Chief Secretary on January 25 that the state government could operate a total of four posts of the DG level and overall 19 posts as State Deputation Reserve. However, as per the state government’s submission before the PAC, dated August 22, 2022, there were operating six DG-level and 17 ADG-level posts.

“As per the provisions of Rule 3(2) (ii) of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, it is mandatory for the state cadres to seek the prior concurrence of the Central Government on the number of available vacancies in each grade. Any appointment made without obtaining the prior concurrence of the Government of India shall be liable for cancellation,” said the MHA’s letter.

It added that Rule 12 (7) of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, provides that “at no point of time the number of members of the service appointed to hold posts, other than cadre posts, which carry the pay at Level 16 and which are reckoned against the State Deputation Reserve, shall except with the prior approval of the Central Government, exceed the number of cadre posts at that level of pay in a state cadre”.

After the request from PAC for inquiry into the promotions, the MHA has sought orders issued in respect of the promotion of DG and ADG-level posts from the date of issue of the Haryana IPS cadre notification, ie February 1, 2017. Also, the state government has been asked to furnish year-wise authorised cadre strength and in position in respect of the DG and ADG-level posts in tabular form with effect from February 1, 2017, till date. The state has been asked whether the concurrence of the Central Government on available vacancies has been taken and if yes, the copies of the concurrence have been asked to be furnished.

Earlier, PAC complained to the MHA, vide letter dated January 13, through the Vidhan Sabha, that rules of the MHA had been violated from time to time while issuing promotions in the DGP/ADGP-level posts, causing “substantial loss to the state exchequer and affected the basic pyramid structure of administrative hierarchy”.

“It has been decided by the Committee (PAC) that the Secretary to Govt of India, MHA, may be requested to conduct an inquiry into the matter from the last cadre review in 2017 till date…and take corrective and disciplinary action in case the prevailing rules/ regulations/ guidelines, including Rule 3 (2) (ii) and (iii) of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, have not been compiled…,” said the Vidhan Sabha’s Secretary letter to the MHA. An action taken report has also been sought.

Repeated violations, loss to exchequer

The Public Accounts Committee had, on Jan 13, complained to the MHA through Vidhan Sabha that rules of the MHA had been violated from time to time while issuing promotions in the DGP/ADGP-level posts, leading to ‘substantial loss to the state exchequer and affected the basic pyramid structure of administrative hierarchy’