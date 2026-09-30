MHU research explores climate-resilient papaya cultivation in Haryana using seaweed biostimulants

A Ph.D research scholar of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University (MHU) is working on a research on climate-resilient papaya cultivation technology for farmers of Haryana. In the past one year, she got encouraging results in exploring the potential of seaweed-based biostimulants and chemicals to improve the growth and stress tolerance of papaya under Haryana temperature conditions.

The research is being carried out by Ph.D. scholar Aneja Nair M under the guidance of Dr SK Malhotra, Vice-Chancellor MHU, on papaya variety Red Lady and is being evaluated under natural low-temperature conditions.

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As per Dr Malhotra, papaya is a tropical fruit crop highly sensitive to adverse environmental conditions. In Haryana, its cultivation is presently confined to limited pockets, with Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat among the major papaya-growing districts. A major constraint is the low temperature and frost experienced during winter, which usually damages tender plant tissues, restricts growth and results in substantial crop losses.

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“We are exploring possibilities to successfully get food production during winter, for which our researchers are trying different biostimulants. Biostimulants are known to provide stress tolerance to plants, therefore different treatments are being tried to find out the suitable one which can support successful cultivation during winter season also,” said Dr Malhotra.

December–January period poses a particular challenge for papaya cultivation in Haryana, making crop establishment and selection of a suitable planting window difficult. Besides cold stress, papaya is also vulnerable to environmental stresses such as high temperature, salinity and waterlogging. The present research primarily focuses on natural low-temperature conditions, while examining physiological mechanisms associated with plant stress tolerance, he added.

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Research scholar Aneja Nair M says as part of the study, three seaweed extracts of red, green and brown algae along with another two chemicals are being evaluated individually and in different combinations.

“We are expecting good results soon which would emerge as a milestone for papaya cultivation in Haryana agro-climatic condition,” she added.

These observations are expected to help explain how different treatments influence the ability of papaya plants to withstand low-temperature stress.

Seaweed extracts are of particular interest because they contain several bioactive components and plant growth-promoting substances, improves crop performance, nutrient uptake and tolerance to biotic and abiotic stresses.

For farmers, this could ultimately mean lower risk of crop loss, a safer planting and production window and more reliable papaya cultivation. Strengthening the plant's physiological stress-response mechanisms may also provide a scientific foundation for future research on managing other stresses important to papaya cultivation, including high temperature, salinity and waterlogging. These additional stresses would, however, need to be separately evaluated before specific recommendations could be made.