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Home / Haryana / Michigan: Haryana Association of America hosts 1st ever Teej celebrations

Michigan: Haryana Association of America hosts 1st ever Teej celebrations

Nearly 100 Haryanvi families and individuals come together to celebrate their cultural heritage

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Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 06:18 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Members of the Haryana Association of America–Michigan celebrate Teej in Michigan
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The Haryana Association of America–Michigan (HAA-MI) recently hosted its first-ever Haryanvi Teej Festival at Maybury State Park in Northville, Michigan.

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The celebration brought together Haryanvi families, friends and members of the Indian community for an afternoon of culture, tradition, games and fellowship.

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The festival featured traditional swings, kho-kho, pithu and other family-friendly activities. Children, youth and adults participated enthusiastically, creating a joyful atmosphere that brought generations together and gave younger members of the community an opportunity to experience Haryana’s cultural traditions.

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HAA-MI began as a small group of a few families who wished to stay connected with their Haryanvi roots and build a stronger community in Michigan.

The organisation now comprises nearly 100 families and individuals, reflecting a growing interest in preserving Haryanvi culture and strengthening community connections.

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“This first Teej celebration is an important beginning for HAA-MI,” said Ravi Yadav, president of HAA-MI.

“We are grateful to everyone who came together and helped make it successful. Our focus now is on building a stronger and more inclusive Haryanvi community,” he said.

Yadav said the organisation plans to organise more cultural, social and community service initiatives, including a Haryana Day celebration and additional programmes for families, children and youth.

The organisation also aims to create opportunities for Haryanvi people and friends of Haryana to connect, celebrate their heritage, support one another and contribute to the wider community.

“Our mission is to create an inclusive platform for Haryanvi families and individuals in the USA, enabling cultural preservation, social engagement and community service while extending assistance during times of need, both locally and in India,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, board chair of HAA-MI.

The colourful Teej celebration marked a meaningful first step in HAA-MI’s journey towards building a connected, inclusive and service-oriented Haryanvi community, he added.

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