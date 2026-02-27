DT
Home / Haryana / Micro-irrigation schemes catch fancy of Mahendragarh farmers in Haryana

Micro-irrigation schemes catch fancy of Mahendragarh farmers in Haryana

It promotes “more crop per drop”

article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 03:20 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
Farmers are adopting drip, sprinkler irrigation systems, which enable them to obtain higher yields from their fields with minimal use of water.
Owing to the scarcity of irrigation water, a receding water table and the prevalence of brackish water in the south Haryana region, the micro-irrigation schemes launched by the government are gaining popularity in the district and adjoining areas.

As per official data, the total cultivable area in Mahendragarh district is about 1.49 lakh hectares, of which 34,931 hectares were covered under the micro-irrigation system till 2021-22.

By December 24, 2025, the area under micro-irrigation systems had increased to 44,379 hectares, which amounts to nearly 30 per cent of the total cultivable land in the district.

Official sources state that most farmers are adopting drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, which enable them to obtain higher yields from their fields with minimal use of water.

The on-farm water tank for micro-irrigation, also known as the Khet Jal Ghar Yojana, has also been adopted by some farmers.

“We used to depend on rain due to a shortage of irrigation water. But micro-irrigation techniques help us get a good yield with the available water,” says Hitesh Yadav, a farmer from Duloth village in Mahendragarh district.

Prashant from Budeen village in the district points out that solar pumps are also being installed in villages to save electricity and enhance efficiency.

With the help of these techniques and a substantial subsidy of 70-85 per cent provided by the government for the installation of equipment, many farmers who were earlier engaged in traditional farming have shifted to advanced agricultural practices.

“The farmers of Mahendragarh district are adopting modern agricultural techniques to grow more crops by making optimum use of the available water,” maintains Sonit Rathee, executive engineer, Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA), Mahendragarh division.

He points out that the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme, part of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana (PMKSY), focuses on enhancing water-use efficiency at the farm level through micro-irrigation (drip and sprinkler systems).

It promotes “more crop per drop” by providing financial assistance, primarily to reduce water consumption, enhance productivity and increase farmers’ income.

“Up to 85 per cent subsidy is given for the installation of drip and sprinkler irrigation systems and for constructing ponds on agricultural land,” reveals Rathee.

He observes that the shift from traditional farming methods to advanced agricultural techniques has not only increased farmers’ income but also helped in water conservation.

“It has also helped achieve major goals such as energy conservation and environmental balance,” asserts the technocrat. He adds that farmers who could not grow even a single crop in an entire year due to a lack of water can now harvest two or even three crops, thanks to modern techniques and welfare schemes.

Tags :
