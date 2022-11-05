Micro waste management need of hour, says Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 4

Stressing upon the need of setting up smaller projects of waste management and water treatment plants, Chief Minister Manohar Lal today called upon stakeholders to focus their attention on providing a long-term solution.

Addressing a seminar on the topic of “New Technologies for Liquid and Solid Waste Management”, he said there was an urgent need to use the new and updated technologies in providing a viable and affordable solution to the problem as the issue of treating waste water and solid waste management had become a part and parcel of urban lifestyle.