Micro waste management need of hour, says Haryana CM

Faridabad, November 4
Stressing upon the need of setting up smaller projects of waste management and water treatment plants, Chief Minister Manohar Lal today called upon stakeholders to focus their attention on providing a long-term solution.
Addressing a seminar on the topic of “New Technologies for Liquid and Solid Waste Management”, he said there was an urgent need to use the new and updated technologies in providing a viable and affordable solution to the problem as the issue of treating waste water and solid waste management had become a part and parcel of urban lifestyle.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...