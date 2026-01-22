DT
Home / Haryana / Midday meal scheme faces supply, quality crisis at Fatehabad schools

Midday meal scheme faces supply, quality crisis at Fatehabad schools

Irregularities in ration supply and delayed budget payments, say teachers and officials

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 03:20 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
File photo
Government schools in Fatehabad district are struggling to provide midday meals to students due to irregularities in ration supply and delayed budget payments, said teachers and union officials.

According to the available information over the past three months, the state has not released funds for the scheme, forcing many schools to procure essential ingredients such as milk, vegetables and spices on credit. However, local suppliers are increasingly refusing to provide goods on long-term credit, creating further disruptions in meal preparation.

Earlier, Haryana’s “Harhit Stores” had been authorised to supply rations to schools, but since December, the distribution has been handled through Haryana Agro. Teachers have raised serious concerns about the quality and quantity of the supplies, saying some items were sent in excess while others arrived in insufficient quantities. Union officials pointed out that sugarcane jaggery (gur) sent to the schools for January and February had already begun melting and getting spoilt. Essential items such as lentils, dishwashing soap and hand soap for students were not provided. The teachers are reportedly uncertain about how to handle the excess or spoilt materials, while clear instructions from the Education Department regarding purchases from Harhit Stores remain absent.

Satyapal Dhaka, block head of the Sarv Karmachari Sangh Haryana, and Desraj Machra, the district secretary, accused the government of sending substandard food supplies to the schools in December. They said the rations did not match student numbers and, in some cases, far exceeded actual requirements, raising concerns about the food quality and wastage. “Large quantities of chocolate bars with expiry dates of February 26 were delivered to the schools, making it practically impossible to distribute them in time,” said Dhaka. “Similarly, spices like red chili, turmeric, coriander powder, cumin, fennel, and 68 litres of cooking oil were supplied in quantities far exceeding the needs of an average school.”

The district head of the Government Primary Teachers’ Association, Yogendra Verma, demanded that the pending midday meal budget be released immediately. He also urged the Education Department to ensure that rations supplied through Haryana Agro were proportionate to the number of students. In this regard, District Elementary Education Officer Anita Bai said she had received complaints about shortages or excess of supplies. She added that supplies would be redistributed to schools where there was a shortfall. Regarding the quality of the ration, she said no complaints had been reported so far, but inspections would be conducted if any issues arose.

She said some schools had faced budget-related issues. After discussions with the headquarters, they were assured that the pending budgets would be released within this week.

