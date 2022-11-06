Midnight crackdown, water cannons used on protesters

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 5

In a midnight crackdown on MBBS students of Rohtak PGIMS protesting on the institute campus, the police used water-cannons and forcibly removed them from the dharna site in the wee hours today.

The police action came hours ahead of the visit of Haryana Governor and Chief Minister to PGIMS campus for the convocation of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

Some students were arrested and an FIR registered against them under Sections 147, 149, 186, 332, 353 and 427 of the IPC, while many others were detained as a preventive measure.As per the MBBS students, more than 200 students, including girls, were rounded up by the police around 2.30 a.m. They were made to board police buses and taken away from the PGIMS campus. “The policemen used water-cannons and then started dragging the students sitting on the dharna towards the buses. Even the girl students were subjected to rough treatment. Policemen dragged, pulled and lifted the students and put them in their buses,” said a student.

The students also complained that the police personnel did not even let them have food. Rohtak SP Udai Singh Meena said some of the protesting MBBS students had been arrested and an FIR registered against them, while some had been detained.