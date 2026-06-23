Midnight drama at Hansi village: Officials justify action, assure to fulfil demand

After Hansi police crackdown on protesters in Chanot village on Monday night to remove the T-joint from the Bhakra pipeline, the district administration claimed that action was taken because the T-joint had been installed illegally, and a case had been registered in this connection.

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Defending the lathicharge and use of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, police officials, including IGP Kuldeep Singh and SP Vinod Kumar, stated that the operation to remove the illegally installed T-joint was carried out at night to avoid any confrontation with the public.

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“We have identified about six persons, some of them residents of the village who have been members of the dharna committee, along with other unknown persons, and have started an investigation,” said IGP Kuldeep Singh.

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Hansi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal also stated that the administration was ready to provide water supply to the village through a dedicated pipeline from the Rajli head or any suitable point.

Also read: Midnight drama at Haryana's Chanot village as villagers clash with police over water issue

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“Some of the protesters are insisting on getting water from the pipeline meant for Hansi town under the AMRUT scheme. We are committed to addressing the grievance regarding water supply to the village."

The dharna by villagers continues in Chanot village as they claim that the police used excessive force against them.

“We were happy that the issue was resolved after a government representative, Somesh Kumar, arrived two days ago with the message that the villagers’ demand had been accepted. He also took the T-joint, JCB machine, and other workers who fitted the six-inch T-joint in the Bhakra pipeline to supply water to Chanot village,” said the protesting villagers.

Meanwhile, Sumesh Kumar, a former president of the Haryana Sarpanches Association, again reached the dharna site today and claimed that he was instructed by senior officials of the government in Chandigarh to get the T-joint installed and had not taken such a decision on his own.

He said that if the issue of the villagers is not resolved by June 25, he would disclose the names of the senior officials of the government who sent him to Chanot village to get the T-joint installed as per the villagers’ demand.

Hansi SP Vinod Kumar said that the villagers had fallen into a kind of trap when some individuals claiming to be close to the government arrived and got the T-joint installed in the Bhakra pipeline, which is illegal.

“We have been in talks with the villagers and the dharna committee, assuring them that their demands will be resolved. But instead of listening to us, the villagers seem to have fallen into a trap set by some other persons. The police have also booked these persons,” he said.