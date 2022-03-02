Miffed at working of Ambala Municipal Corporation officials, Mayor warns them of stern action

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 1

Miffed at the functioning of the Ambala Municipal Corporation officials, Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma has warned them of action. She said she would take up the matter with the government if the details regarding different projects and issues she had been seeking for the past one year was not provided, within a week.

According to the Mayor, she has written nearly 190 letters to the corporation officials seeking information about various projects, properties, encroachments, tenders and pending cases related to the MC, over the past one year.

Shakti Rani Sharma said, “Several irregularities in issuing tenders have come to the notice and other public issues that I have been raising with the officials. I have written nearly 190 letters to the officials regarding irregularities observed in the door-to-door garbage collection tender, details related to AMRUT scheme, court cases related to the MC, encroached and vacant land of the MC over the past one year and I am yet to get a reply to around137 letters by the officials concerned.”

“A review meeting was held with the officials on Monday but they again came unprepared. They had no reply to the pending letters. Even earlier, two meetings were called but these had to be postponed. If the officials don’t reply to the Mayor’s letters, then one can understand what problems the general public will be facing. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Aman Dhanda has assured me that all pending information will be provided to me in a week, but if the information is not provided, I will take up the matter with the higher authorities and action will be taken against the officials concerned”, the Mayor said.

She said, “It has been more than one year since the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections were held, but the Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor are yet to be elected. With these two key posts lying vacant, important sub-committees cannot be constituted and due to which we have been facing hindrance in the functioning. We have also asked the officials to get the election conducted at the earliest.”

To a query, the Mayor, who belongs to the Haryana Jan Chetna Party, said, “I agree that there is BJP government but as the Mayor, I feel that once the elections are over, we all should work as a team for the welfare of the public. As the Mayor I belong to everyone and not to a particular party.”

