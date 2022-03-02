Miffed at working of Ambala Municipal Corporation officials, Mayor warns them of stern action

Miffed at working of Ambala Municipal Corporation officials, Mayor warns them of stern action

A view of the Ambala Municipal Corporation. - File Photo

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 1

Miffed at the functioning of the Ambala Municipal Corporation officials, Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma has warned them of action. She said she would take up the matter with the government if the details regarding different projects and issues she had been seeking for the past one year was not provided, within a week.

Meetings called off as officials unprepared

A review meeting was held with the officials on Monday but they again came unprepared. They had no reply to the pending letters. Even earlier, two meetings were called but these had to be postponed. If the officials don’t reply to the Mayor’s letters, then one can understand what problems the general public will be facing. Shakti Rani Sharma, Mayor

According to the Mayor, she has written nearly 190 letters to the corporation officials seeking information about various projects, properties, encroachments, tenders and pending cases related to the MC, over the past one year.

Shakti Rani Sharma said, “Several irregularities in issuing tenders have come to the notice and other public issues that I have been raising with the officials. I have written nearly 190 letters to the officials regarding irregularities observed in the door-to-door garbage collection tender, details related to AMRUT scheme, court cases related to the MC, encroached and vacant land of the MC over the past one year and I am yet to get a reply to around137 letters by the officials concerned.”

“A review meeting was held with the officials on Monday but they again came unprepared. They had no reply to the pending letters. Even earlier, two meetings were called but these had to be postponed. If the officials don’t reply to the Mayor’s letters, then one can understand what problems the general public will be facing. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Aman Dhanda has assured me that all pending information will be provided to me in a week, but if the information is not provided, I will take up the matter with the higher authorities and action will be taken against the officials concerned”, the Mayor said.

She said, “It has been more than one year since the Ambala Municipal Corporation elections were held, but the Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor are yet to be elected. With these two key posts lying vacant, important sub-committees cannot be constituted and due to which we have been facing hindrance in the functioning. We have also asked the officials to get the election conducted at the earliest.”

To a query, the Mayor, who belongs to the Haryana Jan Chetna Party, said, “I agree that there is BJP government but as the Mayor, I feel that once the elections are over, we all should work as a team for the welfare of the public. As the Mayor I belong to everyone and not to a particular party.”

Mayor assured on info within week

The Mayor said the Deputy Municipal Commissioner Aman Dhanda had assured her that all pending information would be provided to her in a week, but if the information was not provided, she would take up the matter with the higher authorities and action would be taken against the officials concerned.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

3
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

4
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

7
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

8
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

9
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

10
World

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

Don't Miss

View All
‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

Top Stories

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

PM Modi briefs President, holds meet to intensify rescue

PM Modi briefs President, holds meet to intensify rescue

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

Cities

View All

Parents slam govt for ‘lax approach’

Parents of students stuck in Ukraine slam Indian Govt for 'lax approach'

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Amritsar double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Mohali: Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

Ukraine: ‘No help’ for those on eastern side

Ukraine crisis: No food, water or safe passage for Indians, rue pupils

Indian students hopping trains, from one border to another in Ukraine

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

Ludhiana: All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Patiala hospital study

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University