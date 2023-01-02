Miffed over delay, samiti plans to lay AIIMS project stone on its own on Feb 5

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, January 1

Although 14 more acres are needed to fulfil the minimum requirement for the execution of the ambitious AIIMS project in Majra village here, the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti has announced to lay the foundation stone of the project on its own on February 5 if the government failed to do so till then.

The samiti, at a meeting held in Manethi village here today, accused the government of deliberately delaying the stone-laying ceremony of the project with the intention of getting “political mileage” in the General Elections, scheduled in 2024. It has also called a public meeting of Nangal, Mundi, Aaliavaas, Dehlawas, Gulabpura and Bhatera villages on January 7 to chalk out the strategy for February 5.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced the project at a rally in Bawal town in 2015, but it did not materialise as the project pertained to the Centre. It forced the AIIMS Sangharsh Samiti to stage a dharna for 127 days to pressurise the government for its execution. Later, in 2019 just before the Lok Sabha poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to set up the nation’s 22nd AIIMS in Rewari district. The project needs at least 203 acres for implementation.

“The authorities had started buying land for the AIIMS project in Majra village at Rs 40 lakh per acre over six months ago and at that time, it was claimed that the required land would be bought within a month. At present, over 90 per cent of the land has been bought. Despite all this, the government seems to be reluctant to lay its foundation stone, raising a serious question mark on its intention,” said Rajendra Nimoth, spokesman of the samiti.

He said that the government had been served an ultimatum to lay the foundation of the project by February 5, otherwise local residents, carrying bricks, would reach the AIIMS project site in Majra village on that day to lay the foundation of the project on their own.

Ashok Garg, Deputy Commissioner, said a total of 189 acres had been purchased in Majra village, while the remaining 14 acres were expected to be bought in a few days. “The decision about laying the foundation stone is to be taken at the government level,” he added.

