Migrant couple found dead in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 9

A migrant couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the roof of their dwelling in Naitoli village, Sadhaura Block, Yamunanagar, on Saturday morning.

The couple, identified as Surender (34) and his wife Rani (30), had migrated to Sultanpur from Bihar just about 20 days ago.

They were working in the field of farmer Rameshwar who had provided them accommodation at a room constructed on his tubewell.

Rameshwar informed that he arrived in the fields around 10 am on Saturday and found the bodies on the roof of the room. He said he informed the police immediately.

According to the information available, there were several injury marks on the bodies of the couple.