Migrant found dead with throat slit in Panipat village fields

The body of a 35-year-old man was found in the fields at Biholi village in the Samalkha area of Panipat district. His throat was slit with some sharp-edged weapon. A police team led by a DSP Atma Ram, along with SI Virender, SHO, Bapoli, reached the spot on receipt of information.

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The deceased had been identified as Ranjeet, a native of Purnia in Bihar, who was working in the fields of former sarpanch Jile Singh for the past 12 years.

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As per information, he had returned from his village two months ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vinod, a relative of Ranjeet, had come to Panipat, along with his family, 10-15 days ago. He started working in the fields of Jile Singh’s nephew Amit. Vinod used to live in the same house as Ranjeet. The police suspect Vinod’s involvement in the murder.

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SI Virender, Bapoli SHO, said prima facie it had come to the fore that both consumed liquor at night and some dispute arose between them. It is suspected that Vinod allegedly murdered Ranjeet by slitting his throat and fled along with his family, the SHO said.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for the post-mortem examination and teams have launched a hunt to the arrest the suspect, the SHO added.