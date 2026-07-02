Migrant labourer found murdered in Bahadurgarh; elder brother named suspect
Police say the exact motive is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is under way
A migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh was found murdered at his rented accommodation in Chhotu Ram Nagar in Bahadurgarh town on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Shrikant. His family has accused his elder brother, Arun, of committing the crime. Police said the exact motive is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is under way. Both brothers worked as daily wage labourers and shared the rented accommodation.
According to the victim’s sister, Ruby, she received a phone call from Arun around 12.51 am, during which he allegedly told her, “I have killed Shrikant.”
Though the family initially found the claim difficult to believe, they immediately alerted acquaintances in Bahadurgarh. One of them rushed to the rented room and found Shrikant lying in a pool of blood. Arun reportedly fled the spot after the incident.