Migrant shot dead in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 17

A 30-year-old migrant from Bihar, working as a security guard in a private company, was shot dead on Wednesday allegedly by his colleague at Nathupur village in the DLF Phase 3 area of Gurugram.

The deceased has been identified as Pintu, hailing from Arrah in Bihar. He used to work as a security guard at Group Four Security company.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one Ajay (50), hailing from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, also working as a security guard at a nearby petrol pump, killed Pintu.

Both Ajay and Pintu, along with Ajay’s wife and children, were living in the same house on rent for many years.

Ajay suspected that Pintu had stolen his wife’s saree. When Pintu told him that he did not steal it, Ajay disagreed with him. Later, they had a heated conversation over it and Ajay took out his .12 bore pistol and shot at Pintu.

A case has been registered against Ajay under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant Sections of the Arms Act.

Ajay was arrested by the crime branch and the weapon used in the crime was seized.

#Bihar #Gurugram