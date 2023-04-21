Migrant workers unable to get kids admitted to govt schools

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 20

Aastha is a daughter of migrant workers. Her father operates a cycle-rickshaw and mother works as a domestic help. Aastha has topped in Class VIII and wants to get admitted to Class IX. However, her admission process cannot be completed due to some anomaly in her Parivar Pehchan Patra. Her parents are making rounds of government offices to get the matter resolved.

Laddo, a migrant woman from Madhya Pradesh, works as a daily wager at Rohtak. She wants to get her 10-year-old son Karan admitted to a government school, but is unable to do so as Karan does not have an Aadhaar card.

“I went to get his Aadhaar card made, but couldn’t get it as we do not have his birth certificate,” rues Laddo.

Neetu is a Scheduled Caste girl from Bihar and has secured the second position in Class VIII, but is unable to get admitted to Class IX at a government school due to unavailability of Parivar Pehchan Patra.

“We went to get the Parivar Pehchan Patra made at Rohtak, but the dealing official told us that it will be made from Bihar, our native state,” said Neetu’s mother Kailaso, who works as a domestic help in Rohtak.

Manjit left his home in Bihar and lives with his brother and sister-in-law, who work as construction labourers at Rohtak. He wants to get admission in Class VII at a government school, but has been told to furnish a school-leaving certificate, which he does not have.

“A number of migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states are facing problems in getting their children admitted to government schools due to unavailability of such documents,” states Naresh, a social-cum-educational activist.