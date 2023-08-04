Mihir Bhoja statue: State agrees to form panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

Just about a week after a petition was filed for direction to the state of Haryana to prevent the alleged “misuse of historical and national figures like Samrat Mihir Bhoja by erecting their statue at public places”, the state government has agreed to constitute a committee.

The panel, to be formed, might have one representative each of the two communities involved as members, besides prominent historians, to settle the dispute between them. The high court also observed that the parties to the petition and both the communities would not agitate further and restrain themselves from making any statement in the public or in social media. Earlier during the proceedings, an application was filed on behalf of Kaithal-based Gurjar Bhawan Society through senior counsel Chetan Mittal to implead it as party to the writ petition

The matter was placed before the HC after Ram Karan Singh and other petitioners filed a petition against the state and other respondents. Among other things, the petitioners made a reference to a similar issue, which had arisen before a Division Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court regarding the installation of the statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoja.