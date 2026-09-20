Milk supply shutdown call from Oct 1 to 3 over adulteration across Haryana

Farmers, cattle rearers, milk vendors and workers at a district-level meeting in Sirsa on Saturday called for a three-day shutdown of milk supplies across Haryana from October 1 to 3, citing concerns over fake and adulterated milk and dairy products.

The participants at the meeting, held at Gurdwara Chilla Sahib, appealed to milk companies, including Vita, Verka, Saras and Amul, not to send milk vehicles to villages and cities during the three-day period.

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Participants also urged farmers, workers and milk vendors not to buy or sell milk from October 1 to 3. The meeting decided that anyone found selling milk during the proposed agitation would face a community fine of Rs 51,000. The amount would be donated to a religious place, such as a gurdwara, temple, mazar or dera, in the village concerned or area.

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The participants also decided that vehicles used to transport milk during the agitation could be seized. Milk intercepted during the protest would be distributed among people living in poor settlements, they said.

According to the participants, the campaign aims to secure better prices for dairy farmers and raise awareness about fake and adulterated milk products. The campaign, titled “Fight against fake, promote the genuine”, will be expanded across Haryana, they said.

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A district committee was also formed to coordinate the campaign. It includes Jasbir Singh Bhatti, Max Sahuwala, Bhupinder Singh Numberdar, Uday Pratap Singh Gill, Guri Sekhon, Som Chand Sarpanch, Akash Kamboj, Arjan Kamboj, Gora Brar, Roshan Lal, Khushdeep Singh, Baljinder Such and Kulwinder Singh.

The meeting organisers appealed to farmers, cattle rearers, workers, people involved in the milk trade and social organisations to support the agitation.

The participants also said that if milk companies send vehicles to supply milk during the shutdown, responsibility for any losses arising from the action would lie with the company concerned.