Millers allowed to buy FRK from open market

Parveen Arora
Karnal, December 20
The state government has permitted rice millers to procure fortified rice kernels (FRK) from any manufacturer holding a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, instead of restricting procurement only from empanelled ones.
MANAGING MALNUTRITION
To manage malnutrition, the Central government had decided to add micronutrients, iron, folic acid and vitamins in rice. As per the norms, millers are supposed to supply 1kg fortified rice mixed in 100kg custom-milled rice.
The government, however, fixed some conditions such as an undertaking on a stamp paper of Rs 100 to ensure quality and proper supply of FRK that have not been well received by the rice millers. The government has issued a notification to this effect on December 11.
The Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers and Dealers Association has expressed its displeasure on some of the conditions. The government cautioned the millers of ensuring the quality, saying the millers would be responsible to ensure all quality standards. The rice millers have demanded the government to take an undertaking of quality from the manufacturers of FRK, instead of the millers, saying the manufacturers were already FSSAI licence holders.
Amarjeet Chhabra, president of Haryana Pradesh Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said the government has asked the millers to give an undertaking of ensuring quality and supply of FRK on a stamp paper of Rs 100 that is not applicable to the millers. It should be taken from the manufacturers who will supply FRK to them.
