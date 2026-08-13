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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Millers flag CMR backlog, to go on strike from today

Haryana: Millers flag CMR backlog, to go on strike from today

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 12:25 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Rice millers who are yet to deliver the remaining custom-milled rice (CMR) for the kharif marketing season 2025-26 have urged the Centre to direct the FCI to accept the pending CMR. The Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has already extended the deadline for CMR delivery to the FCI until September 30, but the FCI has restricted its officials to accept further CMR.

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Citing the order by the Union government, directing the FCI to ensure the acceptance of CMR from millers in Madhya Pradesh by December 31, Haryana millers have sought similar directions for the state.

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The millers have announced an indefinite strike from August 13, saying that they would stage a dharna outside the Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs office in Chandigarh from Thursday.

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Under the banner of the Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association, the millers met the DC, Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, on Wednesday, seeking his intervention. They cited administrative delays, shortage of storage space and repeated disruptions in the delivery process, due to which a huge quantity of CMR worth crores is yet to be delivered.

“We have decided to go on an indefinite strike from August 13,” said Saurabh Gupta, president of the association. He said government agencies had procured paddy and allotted it to millers for processing. “Now, the FCI is saying that it is going to achieve its target and is not able to accept more CMR. A large quantity of CMR is lying in the mills,” he added.

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Raj Kumar Gupta, district president of the association, said CMR delivery was scheduled to begin on November 15, 2025, but the joint physical verification process started only on December 15. The FCI portal also became operational only on January 1, 2026.

“At that time, the millers were required to deliver 10% CMR. Initially, two to four stacks were allotted to each miller, but the allocation was reportedly reduced by half within a week, slowing down deliveries,” he said.

Another major hurdle, he said, was the delay in the government tender for fortified rice kernels (FRK), which was allotted in January. Since FRK was required for blending and delivery of fortified rice, millers could not proceed fully without the required allocation.

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