Mined stones used in Sohna farmhouses

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 16

A recent demolition drive by the Sohna Nagar Parishad in the Aravallis drew attention to suspected stone mining in the area.

The authorities went ahead demolishing around 22 constructed and under-construction farmhouses where they stumbled upon the use of stones from the Aravallis. A majority of the structures had their boundary walls made of this stone, which was lying in heaps at many under-construction sites.

An NGT committee had recently confirmed “indiscriminate sand mining” being carried out at Rithoj village in Sohna. “We carried out demolition drive and found this stone being rampantly used in the area. We are carrying out special campaign against the illegal development here and found this,” said Executive Engineer Vicky Singh.

Notices issued to owners We are carrying out regular inspection of the area and have not found any fresh mining site. We got info on the stones, so we issued notices to farmhouse owners. Some have produced bills from Rajasthan, claiming they had bought these. —Anil Kumar, Mining Officer

Another official said the stones were lying scattered across all construction sites and workers, who appeared to be miners, fled on seeing the inspection team.

Mining Officer Anil Kumar said they had got information in this regard and served notices on all farmhouse owners. “We are carrying out regular inspection of the area and have not found any fresh mining site. Yes, we got information about the stones being used, so we issued notices to farmhouse owners. Some have produced bills from Rajasthan, claiming they had bought these. Investigations are on in the matter,” said Anil Kumar.

He said it was almost 10 days ago that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had told the Haryana Government to carry out regular inspections to find out if illegal mining was being carried out at Rithoj village in Sohna. It also asked for a quarterly review by the Chief Secretary. The NGT also sought an action taken report in a month. It passed the order on January 5, when the green panel was hearing a petition by city resident HS Khatana who alleged that rampant illegal mining in the area was having adverse effect on the groundwater, green cover and water bodies.